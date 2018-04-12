Montgomery Zoo to hold Earth Day Safari - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Montgomery Zoo to hold Earth Day Safari

The Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Museum will host their annual Earth Day Safari on Tuesday and Wednesday. (Source: WSFA 12 News) The Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Museum will host their annual Earth Day Safari on Tuesday and Wednesday. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

The Montgomery Zoo and Mann Wildlife Museum will host their annual Earth Day Safari on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Earth Day Safari is an event open to children of all ages. Visitors will be able to roam the zoo's five "continents," learning about the animals in each region while participating in activities, games, and demonstrations. Prizes will also be up for grabs. 

Zoo staff will be present to teach visitors about recycling, preservation, and conservation, and how these practices make the planet a beautiful and healthy place. Visitors can also make an Earth Day Safari keepsake at the craft station. 

Zoo keepers will also hold talks about many of the animals in the Montgomery Zoo, at the exhibits for each. The schedule of the talks is below:

Tuesday
10 a.m. Reticulated Giraffes 
11 a.m. Stingrays
12 p.m. Greater Indian Rhino
1 p.m. Lemurs

Wednesday 
10 a.m. Tigers
11 a.m. Chimpanzees
12 p.m. Otters
1 p.m. Elephants

Each Earth Day Safari will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, visit the Montgomery Zoo website here

