New ranking shows Kay Ivey among nation's most popular governors

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey remains one of the nation's most popular governors.
MONTGOMERY, AL

Alabama's Kay Ivey continues to be one of the nation's most popular governors, according to new rankings released Thursday by Morning Consult.

Ivey, who just finished her first year as the state's chief executive, remains in the third-highest spot on the list with a 67 percent approval rating and just 15 percent who disapprove. Only the governor's of Maryland and Massachusetts are more popular.

Morning Consult found that the GOP continues to run the board for a fifth straight quarter with America's 10 most popular governors. The GOP holds 33 governor's offices.

The least popular governor in the nation is Democrat Dan Malloy of Connecticut who holds a 21 percent approval and 72 percent disapproval rating.

Ivey is being challenged by several candidates for the GOP nomination as she seeks a full term. She is beating all of her competitors on the fundraising trail with a more than $1 million advantage over her closest rival.

Morning Consult also compiles reports on the nation's most and least popular senators. Alabama's powerful senior senator, Richard Shelby, has a 51 percent approval rating while 30 percent disapprove. Twenty percent had no opinion of him. 

And Doug Jones, the state's first Democratic senator in decades, holds a 47 percent approval rating with 25 percent not approving. More than a quarter of respondents didn't know or have an opinion of him.

The quarterly results are from online surveys conducted with almost 275,000 registered voters. 

