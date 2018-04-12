Kress on Dexter reopens after $25M renovation

The historic Kress Building on Dexter Avenue has officially reopened. Developer Mark Buller, along with city and county leaders, welcomed the newest Dexter merchant Thursday morning.

Buller spent nearly $25 million renovating the building over two years but says what makes this project unique is what it represents. As a reminder of Montgomery’s history of racial segregation, owners of the newly restored Kress on Dexter have displayed the original water fountain stones marked “colored” and “white” uncovered during building renovation.

While Buller didn’t necessarily envision this when he first took on the project, he says it evolved as construction workers found more relics from the past. Rather than discard them, relics like the fountains are prominently displayed.

The display, Booker says, is an effort to confront the past but embrace the here, now and the future of togetherness.

The Kress building sports loft apartments, modern lighting that illuminates the original ceiling tiles and the brass elevator doors. While most of the apartments are rented out, officials are recruiting business for retail space.

Reporter Bryan Henry was at the grand reopening and will have the latest details on air, online and on our news app.

