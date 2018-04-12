Arson suspected in Prattville's Kasai plant fire

Smoke from the fire could be spotted from several vantage points in Prattville. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A fire at the Kasai Plant in Prattville last month is being investigated as arson. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for anyone with information regarding the Kasai America fire in Prattville. (Source: Kasai America)

CrimeStoppers is now offering a reward regarding the Kasai North America plant fire. Anyone with information regarding the fire could be rewarded with up to $1,000.

Investigators now believe the March 31 fire at the Kasai North America plant in Prattville is the work of an arsonist. Prattville Fire Marshal Chief Inspector Dallis Johnson said investigators are looking at the fire as arson.

The fire originated in an exterior storage room that Prattville Fire Marshal Chief Inspector Dallis Johnson now says is a "complete loss." The Prattville Fire Department was able to contain the fire within this area, preventing any damage to the main building.

Several pictures from that Saturday showed black smoke that could be seen from around the city. There were no injuries since the fire happened on a weekend when the plant was closed and unoccupied.

The Prattville Police Department is now assisting the Alabama State Fire Marshal's office in the investigation. No information was available regarding a possible suspect or motive.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Johnson's office at 334-595-0304. CrimeStoppers can be contacted at 215-STOP.

