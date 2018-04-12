Free document shredding event held in Montgomery Friday

A free document shredding event will be held Friday in Montgomery.

The event, which will be held from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Garrett Coliseum, is intended to fight identity theft. The public is encouraged to bring up to three bags or boxes of old personal information to the event, where mobile shredding trucks will be on hand in the south parking lot to destroy the documents.

This event is for private document shredding, not business or company disposal. All shredded paper will be recycled. Sponsors are also asking for participants in the event to consider bringing a donation of non-perishable food to benefit the Montgomery Area Food Bank.

The Montgomery Clean City Commission, MAX Credit Union, AARP Alabama, and Gilmore Services are offering the event, and Montgomery City Councilmen Richard Bollinger and Charles Jinright are also sponsoring.

Gilmore Services guarantees all confidential records are disposed of properly and shredded paper will be recycled. For more information about the event, call MCCC at 334-625-2175 or visit their website here.

