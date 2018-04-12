State board of education searches for superintendent

Thursday afternoon, the board (Stephanie Bell pictured above) sat through a work session preparing for the big decision ahead. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Members of the Alabama State Board of Education are currently searching for a new state superintendent.

Thursday afternoon, the board sat through a work session preparing for the big decision ahead.

Electing a new superintendent isn’t an easy process.

"Background checks. We've also had telephone calls. Do references, do other people in the area where these individuals are employed," Stephanie Bell, vice president of the state board of education, said.

But, it’s all to make sure the board makes the right decision.

"I'm hoping to see the best possible candidate and the future best state superintendent and I believe that we will likely have that among those names that will be brought to us tomorrow," Bell said.

So what are they looking for in the next superintendent?

"We need someone who obviously knows a lot about Alabama. Someone who has worked in every level of education," Bell said.

But most importantly, they want someone who is committed to completing the process in a positive way in Montgomery Public Schools.

The firm Ray and Associates was hired to receive applications for the position. They've come up with seven semifinalists. On Thursday, they explained the new methods they're using to narrow down the pool of candidates.

On Friday, board members will select a group of finalists who will move onto the interview process.

