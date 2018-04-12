Seafood & Arts Festival offers live music, food and more

Family and friends are sure to be gathered downtown for the Montgomery Seafood & Arts Festival.

There is a donation entry fee that ranges from $1 to $5.

The festival is at the Union Station Train Shed from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Seafood and Art vendors will be on hand for festivities. A cash bar will also be on site.

Live music will be provided by the Rachel Wilson Band.

All donations from the entry fee will be made to Child Protect.

