Alabama woman accused of stealing more than $4K worth of ink

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama woman accused of stealing more than $4,000 in merchandise last year has been arrested.

The Dothan Eagle reports 47-year-old Tracy Carlino, of Ashford, was arrested Tuesday on a first-degree theft charge. She was released after posting $5,000 bond.

Dothan Police investigator Charles Faulkner says Sam's Club employees became suspicious of Carlino back in October and began watching her as she shopped. During two visits to the store, he says Carlino bought a big garbage can sold in a large box. Carlino allegedly opened the box and filled the can with ink cartridges and headphone sets. Then she proceeded to self-checkout where she would just pay for the can.

Faulkner said a grand jury indicted Carlino a few months ago. She is scheduled for an arraignment hearing June 5.

