MFR investigating fire that left civilian, firefighter injured

A civilian and a Montgomery firefighter were injured in a house fire Thursday.

According to the Montgomery Fire/Rescue Facebook page, firefighters responded to a private alarm on McMillan Street. When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from a home. Crews performed a rapid interior attack on the blaze, bringing it under control.

The civilian was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation, and the firefighter was taken to a hospital with minor burns. All injuries were non-life threatening.

MFR is investigating the fire.

