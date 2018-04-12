MFR investigating fire that left civilian, firefighter injured - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

MFR investigating fire that left civilian, firefighter injured

By Holley Long, Digital Content Producer
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

A civilian and a Montgomery firefighter were injured in a house fire Thursday. 

According to the Montgomery Fire/Rescue Facebook page, firefighters responded to a private alarm on McMillan Street. When they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from a home. Crews performed a rapid interior attack on the blaze, bringing it under control.

The civilian was treated at the scene for minor smoke inhalation, and the firefighter was taken to a hospital with minor burns. All injuries were non-life threatening. 

MFR is investigating the fire. 

