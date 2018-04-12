New Brewery to open its doors in downtown Montgomery

The four flagship beers (left to right): rye amber, pale ale, blonde ale and IPA. (Source: Common Bond Brewers)

A brewery will make Montgomery its home come Saturday and two Montgomery residents are responsible for its opening.

Andrew McNally and Tim Doles, both residents of the Capital City, will be opening the doors to Common Bond Brewery, the city's only production brewery, Saturday. The business hopes to be able to serve the tri-county area.

The brewery will be located at 424 Bibb Street in Suite 150 downtown (the former home of Lowe's Auto Parts). The building has been renovated and can be accessed off of Exit 172 on Interstate 65.

According to the company, doors will open Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and will offer its four flagship beers: a rye amber, a blonde ale, an IPA and a pale ale. The beers will be available on tap or carry out in 32 oz. cans or 64 oz. glass growlers.

Inside the taproom, there will be board games and cornhole outside as well as access to front and back patios.

Regular hours for the business will begin next Thursday. The business will open at 4 p.m. and close at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday hours will be noon to 10 p.m.

More information can be found at the Common Bond Brewery website.

