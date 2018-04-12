Auburn University offers active shooter situation training

A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >>
Wilmington resident Chris Hobbs has worked his entire life earning a living using his two hands.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
An arrest affidavit is providing new details about the arrest of an East Texas nurse accused of murder, alleging he deliberately inserted air into patients' arterial lines.More >>
A court document is providing new insight into a murder investigation after a 24-year-old woman was found dead.More >>
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.More >>
Pompeo's chief goal Thursday is to convince senators that he intends to strengthen the State Department and re-establish its relevance as a major player in national security policy.More >>
Fake marijuana likely tainted with rat poison kills 3 people in Illinois, sickens more than 100.More >>
Officials with Montgomery's first approved public charter school, LEAD Academy, confirmed Thursday morning they've secured a facility in order to move forward with setting up their learning center.More >>
