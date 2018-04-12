Headland man arrested after bomb material found

A man is in custody in south Alabama with the expectation he'll be charged with having material to make a bomb.

According to Henry County Sheriff Will Maddox, Thomas Allen Tanton left a substance under a person's carport that prompted a call to law enforcement.

When the Dothan Police Department's bomb team tested the material, they found it was an explosive substance.

Investigators executed a search warrant on Tanton’s home in Headland and, along with Dothan’s bomb team, found more bomb-making material.

Maddox said he couldn’t go into detail about the materials or Tanton’s intentions, but added "I don't think he's stable."

Investigators plan to execute an additional search warrant of the man’s home.

