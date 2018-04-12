Dale County offices moving to 4-day week schedule

Dale County says they polled employees and nearly 100 percent wanted to make the change to 4-day weeks. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Starting in July, some county offices in Dale County will be closed on Friday.

Effective July 18, certain offices will operate on a 4-day a week schedule. The offices will be open for ten hours instead of eight hours. The Dale County Administration Building will be open 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday – Thursday. The Dale County Courthouse will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday – Thursday. The Tag Office will be open from 7:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Monday – Thursday.

Satellite Offices:

Ariton: Monday - 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Pinckard: Tuesday - 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Daleville: Wednesday and Thursday – 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The county says they polled employees and nearly 100 percent wanted to make the change.

County Commission Chairman Mark Blankenship says he hopes to use the new schedule as a recruiting tool to bring more talent to the county and retain employees.

“We’re going through a process where we’re trying to slow down the number of people that come and go from the county,” said Blankenship.

Blankenship says the county meets about twice a month and hiring personnel for different departments is a consistent topic.

“We hardly ever have a meeting where we don’t hire new people,” he said.

The county’s Road and Bridge Department has operated on the 4-day a week schedule for the last 4-5 years and it’s helped slow down employee turnover.

“About once a month we were going to the commission asking for some personnel action to be done,” said Derek Brewer, County Engineer. “Now it’s every six months or a year."

“This seems to be a big deal to people who are looking for a job. Once they’re here they’re staying because they really like the schedule,” said Blakenship.

Keeping people working in the county means money isn’t constantly spent on the hiring process.

“Once they leave we have to advertise the job and train people once we get them here and there’s just a lot of cost,” Blakenship said.

It saves money in other ways, too. Brewer says his department has saved the county $30,000 annually based on the shorter work week.

“We have to mobilize all over the county," Brewer said. "We have to go from one end to the other end and it saves you one day of not having to go and come.”

He says it also means more productivity on work sites because workers have more time to get the job done each day.

But the county says the perks aren’t just for employees who now get a three day weekend; people who conduct business at these offices also benefit.

“We’re seeing a lot of benefits for it for people who work. It gives them an option to come to the court house or do things before they come to work and after they get off work,” said Blakenship.

The commission voted earlier this week to approve the new schedule.

