South Regional basketball site to relocate to Montgomery from Dothan

The Alabama High School Athletic Association South Regional Basketball Tournament site will have a new home next season.More >>
The landscape of high school football in the state of Alabama could change starting this year.More >>
Reuben Foster, a former Crimson Tide star and current LB for the San Francisco 49ers, has been arrested and charged with felony domestic violence, according to the Santa Clara, California District Attorney's Office.More >>
Four Mississippi university students are accused of breaking into the University of Alabama's athletic facility and stealing memorabilia.More >>
The Alabama punter is really just as humble as it gets. He said none of this was planned, but that God moved him enough to ask the President of the United States if he could pray over him.More >>
Pleasant Home junior River Baldwin could soon be adding a little blue to her red and white uniform.More >>
Alabama punter JK Scott asked President Donald Trump if he could pray for him and his staff on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Auburn University sophomore center Austin Wiley is jumping into the NBA Draft pool, though he says he's not planning to hire an agent.More >>
