South Regional basketball site to relocate to Montgomery from Dothan

The Alabama High School Athletic Association South Regional Basketball Tournament site will have a new home next season. Thursday the AHSAA announced that the board voted to move the site from Dothan to Montgomery.

For the last six years, South regional games had been played at he Dothan Civic Center. Now, those games will be played at Garrett Coliseum, which already has 8,500 available seating but has the ability to add 4,000 additional seats.

Montgomery already hosts a regional tournament at Alabama State's Acadome, but now Montgomery will host the newly named Southeast and Southwest regionals.

The AHSAA also announced high school basketball teams will be limited to 30 games in the regular season, which will include tournaments. Previously, teams were allowed to play 20 regular season games and only three-regular season tournaments. The new rules will lift the limit on the number of tournaments teams can play in.

