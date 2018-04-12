ASU football to showcase co-defensive coordinators in spring game

Albany State University's offensive and defensive coordinators departed this football offseason.

Friday's spring game will showcase the newly promoted assistants on Gabe Giardina's staff.

Giardina will continue to call the plays on offense, but the staff is going with a collective approach on the other side.

Defensive Coordinator will be a two-man job in 2018.

Denares Waites is in his first year on the staff. He is the safeties coach and co-coordinator.

This is year two on staff for Nick Reveiz who will also be co-coordinator.

He's leading the linebackers and will have play-calling duties.

The Golden Rams defense was No. 3 in the SIAC last year.

Teamwork on the staff as well as on the field seems to be the key for success in 2018.

"(Waites is) one of my best friends," said Reveiz. "So I don't get concerned at all about egos or about us disagreeing. We're one, we're a team. And that goes for me, for coach buck, for coach Waites, for Coach Robertson. We're excited about our defensive staff, and most of all we're excited about our players."

"He's a heart guy that really wants to get the best out of our players," said Waites. "Wanted to make sure we impact them past the football field so that really brought a great bond for us because that's mission too as a coach so it was a great mesh. We push each other on and off the field. We challenge each other, have got no problem doing that, so it's a great relationship."

Albany State's spring football game kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday night.

Festivities for the community --including an autograph session- gets underway at 5.

