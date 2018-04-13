A First Alert Weather Day has been issued for late Saturday

The WSFA First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day in anticipation of widespread heavy rain and strong to severe thunderstorms.

The risk for severe weather runs from roughly noon Saturday across far west Alabama to 8 a.m. Sunday across far east Alabama.

It is important to note that while we are declaring Saturday a First Alert Weather Day, much of the area will not be affected by heavy rain and strong storms until Saturday night.

That means outside of our western Alabama counties, Saturday itself is mainly dry. As the band of thunderstorms progresses eastward, heavy rain and strong to severe thunderstorms will develop across our entire region into the overnight hours before exiting east Alabama Sunday morning.

There are slight timing differences with regard to how fast storms will progress eastward among computer models, even with only 24-36 hours until this system arrives.

These differences will also play into our overall severe weather risk. Right now, we think our entire viewing area is fair game for at least some threat for damaging winds or isolated weak tornadoes. That said, the relatively highest threat likely exists from Montgomery west and south... areas generally along and west of I-65. Heavy rain could also lead to localized flooding.

While confidence in everyone dealing with heavy rain and thunderstorms is high, the severe weather element appears to be a highly changeable forecast. We encourage you to stay up to date with the latest updates into the weekend as new information becomes available.

Afternoon Forecast Update: Expect clouds to gradually stream back into the picture through the night in advance of our next system.

Tomorrow's forecast (I'll say all the way through Sunday morning) is a mix of varying degrees of confidence. For example, we're highly confident widespread rain and storms will affect essentially our entire region. We're not fully confident in the exact timing of those storms, leading to questions surrounding what kind of severe weather threat we'll have to deal with. Models drive a band of thunderstorms across the Alabama border later tomorrow morning into early afternoon. This will likely result in at least some threat for damaging winds or a weak tornado across our far western counties. Much of the rest of the area will be mainly dry, a point I really want to hammer home. For many in our area (outside of far western counties), Saturday is a quiet and warm day. It is Saturday night that is the issue. Models differ in the eastward progress of those west Alabama storms, some move them faster and others slower.

Regardless, a slow and gradual eastward progression will occur late Saturday into the overnight hours as the storms overtake the rest of the region. While instability is diminishing, we think there's still at least some risk for damaging wind gusts or an isolated tornado. Storms move out of east Alabama Sunday morning.

Given the current though process on this timing, there is evidence to support a relatively higher severe weather threat across the western half of Alabama, roughly Montgomery west. This outlook hinges on timing that remains that is still not uniformly agreed upon. It's important you are able to access the latest forecast and graphics with this system, and full disclosure, I'd be shocked if there weren't additional amendments that come in time as new data comes in. All forecasts ebb and flow as an event draws closer, and this one in particular qualifies as one to stay up to date with.

