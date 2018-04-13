Amanda: Some Sunday showers, but severe weather is over

The line of storms has departed Alabama, bringing our risk of severe weather to a close.

Breezy conditions are expected through much of our Sunday; a Wind Advisory will be in effect for several counties in central/east Alabama until 10 p.m. Sunday night.

It will be VERY breezy; winds of 15-25 mph with higher gusts will be capable of knocking down weakened tree limbs. And, with a saturated ground and top-heavy trees that have leafed out, it's not impossible that a couple of trees are uprooted this afternoon.

Other than that, we are watching the overall coverage of rain as it falls during the late morning and early afternoon. We still see a good bit of cloud cover, but some sunshine will come out by the afternoon. Even with the sun though, temperatures struggle... highs will likely only make it into the 50s and low 60s.

We'll drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s by sunrise Monday. Monday morning will be a very windy, cold time to be outside...

