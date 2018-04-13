First Alert: Beautiful Friday but severe weather approaching

Sunshine is the name of the game Friday as one last beautiful day awaits.

We'll warm into the lower 80s this afternoon, so it will definitely feel like Spring. Clouds will start to stream back into the area tonight as a band of showers and thunderstorms approaches from the west.

Saturday's forecast remains a complicated one with several scenarios possibly playing out. We think thunderstorms will start to affect our western counties in the morning with a low-end risk for severe weather. This band of storms will only slowly progress eastward, but will eventually spread the threat of severe weather through the region into late Saturday and the overnight hours. Damaging winds, hail & isolated tornadoes will be possible into the overnight hours before exiting east Alabama early Sunday morning.

