FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch for southwest AL until 2 a.m., Wiregrass until 7 a.m.

There are two main concerns across Alabama early on this Sunday morning - first, the risk of flooding. There are many active Flood Warnings across west Alabama; as the line of storms pushes eastward, more localized flooding could occur. An additional 1-3" of rainfall is likely across much of the state...

If you live in a flood-prone location, it's vital that you keep a close eye on the water situation at your home tonight.

The other concern - a few isolated pockets of damaging wind or a quick tornado. Instability values are dropping, so the risk of a tornado is gradually going down, too. But, it's not gone yet. So, we'll have to maintain a low-end risk of a brief tornado; this risk exists primarily south and southeast of Montgomery.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect for south central Alabama until 2am - and for southeast Alabama until 7am.