FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch issued for west Alabama

The WSFA First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day in anticipation of widespread heavy rain and strong to severe thunderstorms.

The risk for severe weather runs from roughly noon Saturday across far west Alabama to 8 a.m. Sunday across far east Alabama.

As of early this afternoon, a Tornado Watch has been issued for western counties across both central and south Alabama; it will remain in effect until 7 p.m. tonight.

It is important to note that while we are declaring Saturday a First Alert Weather Day, much of the area will not be affected by heavy rain and strong storms until Saturday night. That means outside of our western Alabama counties, Saturday itself is mainly dry.

As the band of thunderstorms progresses eastward, heavy rain and strong to severe thunderstorms will develop across our entire region into the overnight hours before exiting east Alabama Sunday morning.

As information continues to roll in we are watching a line of severe thunderstorms. Towards our west, a Tornado Watch has been issued for a large number of counties in that half of the state. The watch will remain in effect until 7 p.m. tonight.. It remains to be seen how the forward motion of this boundary will dictate how our Saturday's severe threat develops.

Timing: The overall speed of this system has continues to remain on the slow side. With that being said, two issues come into play... we will have a large window of opportunity to see this system impact our area, and embedded heavy rain falling for a prolonged period of time could cause flooding concerns (especially in our west Alabama counties).

Flash Flood Watches has been posted for the western half of the state and will last throughout the rest of our Saturday evening.

Bottom line - this still looks to be a long duration event that progresses through our state slowly.

Impacts: Confidence continues to increase when it comes to our chance for seeing severe weather. Most of our viewing area is fair game for at least some threat for damaging winds or isolated weak tornadoes, but the highest likelihood of seeing the strong to severe storms looks to remain over western portions of central Alabama. That means the relatively highest threat likely exists from Montgomery west and south... areas generally along and west of I-65. As this boundary slides east into at atmosphere that isn't as supportive for storms, impacts will fall in intensity a bit.

We encourage you to stay up to date with the latest updates into the weekend as new information becomes available.

