FIRST ALERT: New Tornado Watch issued for SW Alabama until 2 a.m.

The WSFA First Alert Weather Team has declared a First Alert Weather Day in anticipation of widespread heavy rain and strong to severe thunderstorms.

The risk for severe weather runs from now through early Sunday morning across far east Alabama. As the band of thunderstorms progresses eastward, heavy rain and strong to severe thunderstorms will develop across our entire region into the overnight hours before exiting east Alabama Sunday morning.

Earlier this afternoon a Tornado Watch was issued for western counties across both central and south Alabama; that expired at 7 p.m., and now there is a new Tornado Watch for far south and west Alabama counties. This new watch will last until 2 a.m. on Sunday morning.

A few models have hinted at a weak low developing to our southwest. Should this occur, some enhancement of thunderstorm activity would result in a slight increase in the overall severe weather potential. As the line of storms continues east, pockets of damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

Flash flooding remains a big concern as well due to the slow moving nature of this system; Flash Flood Watches and even a few warnings have been issued, and they are concentrated in western portions of Alabama as of right now.

We encourage you to stay up to date with the latest updates into the weekend as new information becomes available.

While our overall severe weather threat appears to be on the lower end of the spectrum, the risk is greater in some areas and lower in others. Here's a breakdown by county of how we see things. pic.twitter.com/APzAX5PmWV — Eric Snitil (@EricSnitilWx) April 15, 2018

