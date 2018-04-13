Ivey signs executive order on administration pay - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Ivey signs executive order on administration pay

(Source: Office of the Governor) File Photo (Source: Office of the Governor) File Photo

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has signed an executive order prohibiting administration members from having their salaries paid by outside entities and sources.

Ivey's office announced Wednesday she had signed an executive order banning so-called "executive loan" arrangements.

The move comes a week after a grand jury criticized the practice of government employees having their salaries paid by outside entities.

Ivey said she has promised a "transparent administration."

The grand jury closed an investigation centered on former Gov. Robert Bentley and his alleged affair with a staffer who worked in the governor's office but was paid by Bentley's campaign.

The grand jury issued no indictments, but identified concerns in current law. The panel said it's unclear if the individuals, who are paid by other sources, are covered by the ethics law.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bill Cosby's chief accuser set to confront him in court

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser set to confront him in court

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-04-13 04:56:21 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 11:56 AM EDT2018-04-13 15:56:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial for the day, Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Bill Cosby leaves his sexual assault trial for the day, Thursday, April 12, 2018, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa.

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.

    More >>

    Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.

    More >>

  • Trump lawyer fights to shield items seized in FBI raid

    Trump lawyer fights to shield items seized in FBI raid

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-04-13 04:56:57 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 11:52 AM EDT2018-04-13 15:52:58 GMT
    Federal agents raided Michael Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday. (Source: CNN)Federal agents raided Michael Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday. (Source: CNN)
    Federal agents raided Michael Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday. (Source: CNN)Federal agents raided Michael Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday. (Source: CNN)

    A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

    More >>

    A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

    More >>

  • Trump administration pauses legal orientation for immigrants

    Trump administration pauses legal orientation for immigrants

    Friday, April 13 2018 2:45 AM EDT2018-04-13 06:45:14 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 11:40 AM EDT2018-04-13 15:40:01 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this June 15, 2010, file photo, immigration reform advocates march around the Federal Courthouse in downtown Denver. The federal government is putting on hold an orientation program that helps tens of thousa...(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File). FILE - In this June 15, 2010, file photo, immigration reform advocates march around the Federal Courthouse in downtown Denver. The federal government is putting on hold an orientation program that helps tens of thousa...

    The federal government is putting on hold an orientation program that helps tens of thousands of immigrants navigate the country's complex immigration court system.

    More >>

    The federal government is putting on hold an orientation program that helps tens of thousands of immigrants navigate the country's complex immigration court system.

    More >>
    •   

  • Political Stories from the Associated PressMore>>

  • The Latest: Trump lawyers launch court challenge on FBI raid

    The Latest: Trump lawyers launch court challenge on FBI raid

    Friday, April 13 2018 11:45 AM EDT2018-04-13 15:45:32 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 11:57 AM EDT2018-04-13 15:57:37 GMT
    President Donald Trump's personal attorney is trying to prevent the federal prosecutors from using materials found in an FBI search of his Manhattan office, apartment and hotel room this week.More >>
    President Donald Trump's personal attorney is trying to prevent the federal prosecutors from using materials found in an FBI search of his Manhattan office, apartment and hotel room this week.More >>

  • Comey compares Trump to mob boss, Trump cries "slime ball"

    Comey compares Trump to mob boss, Trump cries "slime ball"

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:55 AM EDT2018-04-13 04:55:28 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 11:57 AM EDT2018-04-13 15:57:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, former FBI director James Comey testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey blasts President Donald Trump as unethical and “...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, former FBI director James Comey testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey blasts President Donald Trump as unethical and “...
    Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty.".More >>
    Former FBI Director James Comey blasts President Donald Trump as "unethical and untethered to truth" and his leadership of the country as "ego driven and about personal loyalty.".More >>

  • The Latest: Trump, aides fire back at Comey on Twitter

    The Latest: Trump, aides fire back at Comey on Twitter

    Friday, April 13 2018 8:45 AM EDT2018-04-13 12:45:21 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 11:55 AM EDT2018-04-13 15:55:59 GMT
    (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this this Jan. 22, 2017, file photo, Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy stand as President Donald Trump shakes hands with then-FBI Director James Comey during a reception ...(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File). FILE - In this this Jan. 22, 2017, file photo, Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Secret Service Director Joseph Clancy stand as President Donald Trump shakes hands with then-FBI Director James Comey during a reception ...
    President Donald Trump says former FBI Director James Comey is an "untruthful slime ball" who should be prosecuted for leaking classified information. Trump tweets: "It was my great honor to fire him.".More >>
    President Donald Trump says former FBI Director James Comey is an "untruthful slime ball" who should be prosecuted for leaking classified information. Trump tweets: "It was my great honor to fire him.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly