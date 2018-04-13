EJI announces more artists for upcoming Concert for Peace and Justice

The concert is set for Friday, April 27th at Riverwalk Amphitheater in Montgomery (Source: EJI)

The Equal Justice Initiative has added more musical acts to the upcoming Concert for Peace and Justice. The concert is being held to celebrate the grand opening of The National Memorial for Peace and Justice and the Legacy Museum.

According to their Facebook page, Dave Matthews Band has been added to the lineup along with Jon Batiste, Tasha Cobbs and more. They'll be joining other big names like The Roots, Usher, Common and Kirk Franklin.

The concert is set for Friday, April 27 at Riverwalk Amphitheater in Montgomery.

Tickets will start around $50 and can be purchased beginning Friday. For more information about the concert, click this link.

EJI is also hosting a two-day summit for the grand opening of the memorial and museum on April 26 and 27. U.S. Congressman John Lewis, former Vice President Al Gore, and others will be there.

EJI is also hosting a two-day summit for the grand opening on April 25 and 27. The summit will feature a grand opening ceremony at the Montgomery Convention Center with U.S. Congressman John Lewis and performer Bebe Winans.

For more information about the summit or a list of events, click this link.

