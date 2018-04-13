4 finalists moving on to interviews for AL superintendent job

Members of the Alabama State Board of Education have narrowed down its list of seven semifinalists to just four finalists seeking the job of state superintendent.More >>
The Alabama Supreme Court has denied two petitions related to the sale of Georgia Washington Middle School, according to Attorney Susan Copeland.More >>
Just two days after Equal Pay Day, a University of Alabama employee is speaking out about her wage gender discrimination lawsuit against the school.More >>
Officials with Montgomery's first approved public charter school, LEAD Academy, confirmed Thursday morning they've secured a facility in order to move forward with setting up their learning center.More >>
Interim Alabama State Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson and Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange held a joint press conference Wednesday to discuss the status of the state's intervention of Montgomery Public Schools.More >>
Women were judged on the perception of likability instead of academic achievement, according to the study, which surveyed 261 hiring managers.More >>
A title one teacher in Auburn is working with the kids at Yarbrough Elementary to help them grow as students while giving them the personalized attention they need.More >>
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) – In an exclusive one-on-one interview with WSFA 12 News, Interim State Superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson covered a number of topics concerning the status of Montgomery Public Schools, a system that remains under state intervention. As MPS draws closer to the end of the school year, families are still without a final answer on whether four of its schools will close, if LEAD Academy will open as a public start-up charter school i...More >>
Auburn University is facing a federal lawsuit that claims its interim director of the university's Office of Campus Safety and Security racially discriminated against a longtime employee.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education has released names of the 16 finalists in the running for the 2018-19 Alabama Teacher of the Year award.More >>
