4 finalists moving on to interviews for AL superintendent job

Members of the Alabama State Board of Education have narrowed down its list of seven semifinalists to just four finalists seeking the job of state superintendent.

The following individuals were named semifinalists:

Kimber Haliburton- Washington County, Tennessee Superintendent Eric Mackey- Executive Director of Schools Superintendents of Alabama Jeffrey Moss- Buford County, South Carolina Superintendent Kathy Murphy- Hoover City Schools Superintendent Maria Pitre-Martin- Deputy State Superintendent/ Chief Academic and Learning Officer North Carolina Department of Instruction Warren Craig Pouncey- Jefferson County Board of Education Superintendent Robert Scott- Principal, Texas Star Alliance

Before adjourning, the board narrowed down that list to four candidates who will move on to the interview process. The top four include Pouncey, Mackey, Murphy and Scott.

An unnamed fifth candidate will be interviewed as an alternate only in the event that one of the final four drops out before the April 20 interviews. It's after those final interviews that the board will vote on who it wants to hire.

On Thursday, the board sat through a work session where the firm Ray and Associates explained the new methods used to narrow down the pool of candidates. Ray and Associates was the outside firm hired to receive the applications.

Dr. Ed Richardson is serving in the position on an interim basis. Richardson and the department are also engaged in a lawsuit with the Alabama Education Association. A ruling is still pending on the suit.

Richardson and Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange held a news conference Wednesday to discuss the status of the state’s intervention into the school system and their displeasure with where things stand.

