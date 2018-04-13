Demopolis fire department responds after being called 'woefully short'

A city is responding after its fire department was called "woefully short" (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A South Alabama city fire department is responding after the Vice President of the International Association of Firefighters called it “woefully short”.

According to Danny Todd, a retired Memphis Tennessee fighter and Vice President of the IAF, the Demopolis Fire Department is short on personnel. In fact, Todd estimates the department is short more than 20 firefighters.

Demopolis city leaders agree to a point and is working to the fix the shortage. Chief Tommie J. Reese, the Director of Public Safety, says much of what Todd alleges is “unfounded”.

The city has two fire departments and just recently hired four new members. Officials say they are also recruiting three more.

