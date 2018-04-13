Demopolis fire department responds after being called 'woefully - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Demopolis fire department responds after being called 'woefully short'

A city is responding after its fire department was called "woefully short" (Source: WSFA 12 News) A city is responding after its fire department was called "woefully short" (Source: WSFA 12 News)
DEMOPOLIS, AL (WSFA) -

A South Alabama city fire department is responding after the Vice President of the International Association of Firefighters called it “woefully short”.

According to Danny Todd, a retired Memphis Tennessee fighter and Vice President of the IAF, the Demopolis Fire Department is short on personnel. In fact, Todd estimates the department is short more than 20 firefighters.

Demopolis city leaders agree to a point and is working to the fix the shortage. Chief Tommie J. Reese, the Director of Public Safety, says much of what Todd alleges is “unfounded”.

The city has two fire departments and just recently hired four new members. Officials say they are also recruiting three more.

Reporter Bryan Henry is working on this story and will have more on air, online and on our app.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • The Latest: Trump pardons Cheney aide Scooter Libby

    The Latest: Trump pardons Cheney aide Scooter Libby

    Friday, April 13 2018 1:36 PM EDT2018-04-13 17:36:57 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 1:49 PM EDT2018-04-13 17:49:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2005 file photo, I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, Vice President Dick Cheney's former chief of staff, walks to the U.S. District Court in Washington. President Donald Trump plans to pardon I. Lewis "Sco...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2005 file photo, I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, Vice President Dick Cheney's former chief of staff, walks to the U.S. District Court in Washington. President Donald Trump plans to pardon I. Lewis "Sco...
    President Donald Trump has issued a full pardon to I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, a former top aide to Vice President Dick Cheney.More >>
    President Donald Trump has issued a full pardon to I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, a former top aide to Vice President Dick Cheney.More >>

  • Trump lawyers fight to shield items seized in FBI raid

    Trump lawyers fight to shield items seized in FBI raid

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-04-13 04:56:57 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 1:49 PM EDT2018-04-13 17:49:03 GMT
    Federal agents raided Michael Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday. (Source: CNN)Federal agents raided Michael Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday. (Source: CNN)
    Federal agents raided Michael Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday. (Source: CNN)Federal agents raided Michael Cohen's Manhattan office on Monday. (Source: CNN)

    A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

    More >>

    A New York federal district court spokesman says there will be a hearing related to the search warrant executed this week for records belonging to President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Valerie Plame denounces potential Libby pardon

    The Latest: Valerie Plame denounces potential Libby pardon

    Friday, April 13 2018 11:39 AM EDT2018-04-13 15:39:10 GMT
    Friday, April 13 2018 1:48 PM EDT2018-04-13 17:48:49 GMT
    Former CIA operative Valerie Plame says President Donald Trump's plans to pardon I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby send a message "that you can commit crimes against national security and you will be pardoned." (Source: Pool/CNN)Former CIA operative Valerie Plame says President Donald Trump's plans to pardon I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby send a message "that you can commit crimes against national security and you will be pardoned." (Source: Pool/CNN)

    Former CIA operative Valerie Plame says President Donald Trump's plans to pardon I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby send a message "that you can commit crimes against national security and you will be pardoned."

    More >>

    Former CIA operative Valerie Plame says President Donald Trump's plans to pardon I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby send a message "that you can commit crimes against national security and you will be pardoned."

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly