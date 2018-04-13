7 arrested on federal charges for cocaine, marijuana trafficking

The U.S. Department of Justice says it has arrested seven men suspected of trafficking cocaine and marijuana, mostly in the Montgomery area.

U.S. Attorney Louis Franklin, Sr. said a federal grand jury has indicted each on conspiracy to distribute narcotics. They were arrested Thursday morning and have made an initial court appearance.

Those arrested include:

Cyrus Phyfier, 49, of Montgomery

Edgar Lee Coleston, 40, of Montgomery

Erwin Marvin Smith, 57, of Montgomery

Gene Earl Easterling, Jr., 46, of Montgomery

George Edward Jones, III, 40, of Montgomery

Ernest Lee Rhodes, 35, of Greenville

Jacques Bradley, Jr., 34, of Ohio.

A federal investigation netted the seizure of approximately $1 million in cash and jewelry, as well as the seizure of firearms and controlled substances.

The suspects are is charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, a charge that carries a mandatory sentence of between 10 years and life in federal prison where there is no parole.

Each of the seven remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing.

Assisting in the investigation were multiple law enforcement agencies including the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Montgomery Police Department, the Prattville Police Department, the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, the Central Alabama Drug Task Force, the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, the Millbrook Police Department, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the U.S. Marshals Service, and the State of Alabama Attorney General’s Office.

