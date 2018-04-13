2-vehicle crash at intersection of Vaughn and Bell roads - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

2-vehicle crash at intersection of Vaughn and Bell roads

(Source: WSFA 12 News) (Source: WSFA 12 News)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Commuters should expect some delays at the intersection of Vaughn and Bell roads due to a two-vehicle crash.

The Montgomery Police Department said injuries are minor.

One vehicle appears to have struck a utility pole, based on photos from the scene. A second vehicle also has heavy front end damage.

Details about the cause of the crash remain unknown.

