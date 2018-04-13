Giant mural going up in downtown Monroeville

For 29 years now, actors have brought Harper Lee's famous novel "To Kill a Mockingbird" to life at the Monroe County Heritage Museum.

For 29 years now, actors have brought Harper Lee's famous novel "To Kill a Mockingbird" to life at the Monroe County Heritage Museum.

To Kill a Mockingbird comes alive in Monroeville (Source: WSFA 12 News)

To Kill a Mockingbird comes alive in Monroeville (Source: WSFA 12 News)

'To Kill a Mockingbird' comes alive in Monroeville

'To Kill a Mockingbird' comes alive in Monroeville

The mural's name will be revealed later in April. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The mural shows 'Sook' and 'Buddy' flying kites with their beloved dog, Queenie. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The mural design is from Truman Capote's 'A Christmas Memory'. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The next time you're in Monroeville, check out the wall mural that's being painted downtown!

Grove Hill artist Johnna Bush has spent the last few days painting a design from author Truman Capote's 'A Christmas Memory' on the side of a wall.

Capote, of course, was good friends with the city's most famous resident, the late Harper Lee of 'To Kill a Mockingbird' fame.

In the mural, the book's characters 'Sook' and 'Buddy' are depicted flying kites with their beloved dog, Queenie.

Monroeville Main Street leaders say they're planning a dedication later in April during which Bush will reveal the mural's title.

The mural is located on the west side of the downtown square on North Mount Pleasant Avenue, directly across the street from the historic Monroe County Courthouse Museum.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.