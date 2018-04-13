New details about Kress building on Dexter

One day after city and county leaders held their grand opening of Kress on Dexter, new details were released.

Developer Mark Buller did not initially plan to add two more floors when he started construction two years ago. Once he got going, his dream evolved and the next thing he knew, the additional construction required a lot more construction materials such as 150,000 tons of more steel and concrete.

"We basically built another building in the building. We worked with terrific architects, local people. We didn't want to fool around, not that we would anyway, but we took a very conservative approach. Long term investment attitude," said developer Mark Buller.

Buller also saved many of the artifacts from the old Kress building such as the brass elevator doors. Buller said most of the loft apartments have been rented out and he is now recruiting to fill up retail space.

