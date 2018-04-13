Navy's Blue Angels to fly at Alabama air show this weekend

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels are bringing their meticulously choreographed flying to Alabama this weekend.

Lt. Brandon Hempler tells The Tuscaloosa News that the precision flight demonstration squadron hopes "to inspire a culture of excellence" during their performance this Saturday and Sunday at the Tuscaloosa Regional Air Show.

This weekend's performance will be the Blue Angels' fifth in Alabama since 2009, and its first since 2015.

Tuscaloosa City Councilor Phyllis Odom touted the economic benefit of the air show, in addition to the sheer thrill: "I'll be like a kid in a candy shop," she said.

