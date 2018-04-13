Loachapoka high baseball, softball fields undergo transformation - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Loachapoka high baseball, softball fields undergo transformation

This is what the fields at Loachapoka High School looked like before renovations. (Source: WSFA 12 News) This is what the fields at Loachapoka High School looked like before renovations. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Leadership Lee County stepped in and renovated both the baseball and softball fields at Loachapoka High School. (Source: WSFA 12 News) Leadership Lee County stepped in and renovated both the baseball and softball fields at Loachapoka High School. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
LEE COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

In Lee County, a major makeover is knocked out of the park for Loachapoka High School. The baseball and softball fields look almost unrecognizable when compared to just a few months ago.

Deep holes, ridges in the dirt, and an overgrown lawn were just a few of the fields’ many issues. Leadership Lee County stepped in and began work in February, making both fields game day ready for the teams.

"I think that Loachapoka, being outside of the greater Auburn-Opelika area, it’s over looked sometimes by a lot of the community service organizations and we felt like nothing has really been done around here yet," said Leadership Lee County Rep. Jana Gwin. "Just knowing the need in this community for the youth to have something to do, and an outlet, and an after school activity so that they can stay stimulated and involved, and hopefully get the parents involved and the community involved. They’ll be able to have great programs here for a long time.”

“They really stepped up to the plate and put us in the right direction as far as our program goes," said Loachapoka High School head baseball coach Jeff Klein.

The school held a celebration ahead of the home baseball and softball games Friday to thank Leadership Lee county for all of their hard work.

