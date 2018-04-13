Knife-wielding suspect sought for Montgomery robbery

The Montgomery Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for an alleged business robbery last week.More >>
The U.S. Department of Justice says it has arrested seven men suspected of trafficking cocaine and marijuana, mostly in the Montgomery area.More >>
The Madison County Sheriff's Office said that the Florida murder suspect Steven Brooks who was in a standoff with authorities on Wednesday night in Harvest was killed by police following a pursuit in Washington County, Pennsylvania.More >>
Violent crime declined for the first time in three cycles in the first half of 2017, according to preliminary FBI data released on Thursday.More >>
A man is in custody in south Alabama with the expectation he'll be charged with having material to make a bomb.More >>
An Alabama woman accused of stealing more than $4,000 in merchandise last year has been arrested.More >>
Investigators now believe the March 31 fire at the Kasai North America plant in Prattville is the work of an arsonist.More >>
James Osgood was convicted of murdering, raping and torturing Tracy Brown eight years ago.More >>
Montgomery residents are being warned of a new scam making its way across the River Region that's using the office of a circuit court judge to bilk them out of money.More >>
A capital murder charge against the Rev. Al Sharpton's half brother will be forwarded to an Alabama grand jury.More >>
