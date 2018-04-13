Knife-wielding suspect sought for Montgomery robbery

The Montgomery Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for an alleged business robbery last week. (Source: CrimeStoppers)

The Montgomery Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for an alleged business robbery last week.

According to CrimeStoppers, on April 7 a man entered a business in the 6500 block of Atlanta Highway and pulled a knife, demanding money. Authorities say the man took an unknown amount of money and escaped the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is being asked to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.

