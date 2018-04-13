Montgomery middle schoolers learn about possible careers in STEM

On Friday, over 100 Montgomery middle school students were on the campus of Alabama State University learning about science, technology, engineering and math at Camp IT. (Source: WSFA 12 News)



“They’ve had an opportunity to listen to guest speakers talk about different degree programs in STEM and the opportunities that are available locally from a career standpoint in STEM, and they also got hands-on demonstrations to learn web design, cyber security, vulnerability analysis, software programming, mobile application development and even robotics," said Chief Strategist for TechMGM Charisse Stokes.

The camp's goal is to develop a strong workforce that will be ready to work for innovative companies in Montgomery.

Camp IT has been around for 10 years and was a response to the need for more students to pursue careers in STEM.

"The supply and the demand for jobs is so high, but we don't have enough skilled workforce to fill those jobs," Stokes said.

She said it's important to get kids involved at an early age.

“We’re trying to get them involved and learning early, expose them to careers in stem and IT so that we have a great pipeline to be able to fill the positions that we have here," said Stokes.

Bryant Noel taught a workshop on cyber security.

“If you don’t get them involved at a young age, they may not decide to pursue it," said Noel. "It’s very important to pursue it at a young age just because they will need to have that exposure early on. If they get that early, they will be able to build on top of that. It’s the same reason we teach math at a young age and we don’t wait until college to instruct it."

