5 central Alabama events to check out this weekend

A variety of events dedicated to Native American education and culture will be held at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts Saturday. (Source: Montgomery Museum of fire Arts and Poarch Band of Creek Indians) MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -
There are lots of events happening across central Alabama this weekend.
Here are a few you should check out:
- Native American Family Day: Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Montgomery Museum of Fine Arts. This 5th annual event is dedicated to Native American education and culture. Members of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians will share aspects of their rich heritage through entertaining and hands-on activities for the entire family.
- Montgomery Seafood & Arts Festival: This inaugural event will be held on Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. at Union Station Train Shed in Downtown Montgomery. Donation of $1-5 for entry.
- Rooster Day: Marengo County Historical Society invites you to its third annual Rooster Day Saturday on historic Public Square in Demopolis.
- Plants & Pollinators Festival: Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Alabama Nature Center in Millbrook.
- Calico Fort Arts & Crafts Fair: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday at Calico Fort in Fort Deposit. More than 100 exhibitors will be at this annual event, which is one of the oldest and largest arts and crafts fairs in the South.
For more events, visit our events calendar and Central Alabama Weekend.
Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.