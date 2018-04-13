CrimeStoppers tips lead MPD to Zelda Road bank robbery suspect

Tommy Keene has been arrested and charged in an April bank robbery in Montgomery. (Source: CrimeStoppers)

A suspect connected to a bank robbery Monday has been arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department.

Tommy Lloyd Keene, 40, has been charged with third-degree robbery. Keene allegedly robbed a bank located in the 2700 block of Zelda Road.

MPD confirms it was tips from CrimeStoppers that identified Keene and additional tips that led MPD and the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Taskforce to his location on Highland Avenue Friday.

Rewards will be given out for Keene's identity and capture CrimeStoppers says.

