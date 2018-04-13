Montgomery man charged after $44K of stolen property found

A simple traffic stop of a Montgomery man Wednesday eventually led to his arrest, multiple charges filed and the discovery of stolen property across south Alabama counties, according to the State Bureau of Investigation.More >>
Tommy Lloyd Keene, 40, has been charged with third-degree robbery. Keene allegedly robbed a bank located in the 2700 block of Zelda Road.More >>
The Madison County Sheriff's Office said that the Florida murder suspect Steven Brooks who was in a standoff with authorities on Wednesday night in Harvest was killed by police following a pursuit in Washington County, Pennsylvania.More >>
A five-year-old black lab named Willow found herself the center of attention Friday for her special ability to ease the stress of children and adult victims of crime.More >>
The U.S. Department of Justice says it has arrested seven men suspected of trafficking cocaine and marijuana, mostly in the Montgomery area.More >>
The Montgomery Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for an alleged business robbery last week.More >>
Violent crime declined for the first time in three cycles in the first half of 2017, according to preliminary FBI data released on Thursday.More >>
A man is in custody in south Alabama with the expectation he'll be charged with having material to make a bomb.More >>
An Alabama woman accused of stealing more than $4,000 in merchandise last year has been arrested.More >>
Investigators now believe the March 31 fire at the Kasai North America plant in Prattville is the work of an arsonist.More >>
