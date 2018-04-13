Montgomery man charged after $44K of stolen property found

A traffic stop of a Montgomery man Wednesday led to his arrest, multiple charges filed and the discovery of stolen property across south Alabama counties, according to the State Bureau of Investigation.

William Addison, 40, was stopped by Alabama State Troopers in Hartford. Authorities said that Addison was in a stolen vehicle from Prattville and he was charged with first-degree receiving stolen property and resisting arrest.

The same day Addison was arrested, the SBI launched an investigation and found that additional items had been stolen and located at two locations in Coffee County and at a third location in Geneva County.

Thursday, the SBI continued investigating, aided by ALEA Aviation, the Coffee County and Geneva County sheriff's offices, the Hartford, Enterprise and Prattville police departments, and the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force. As a result, they obtained search warrants for two residences and consent to search the third property, recovering the stolen property.

In all, two SUVs, two trailers and two droned were recovered. According to the SBI, about $44,000 worth of stolen property was recovered.

