Downtown business owners excited about area's growth

2018 is proving to be a great year for downtown Montgomery. For existing business owners this is great news.

Prevail Union Montgomery has been serving up craft coffee on One Court Square for more than a year.

"We love the regulars that come in the shop and it is great to be a part of what is happening downtown,” said Prevail Coffee Co-Founder Megan Preston.

In just weeks the coffee shop will make a move right across the street to the newly re-opened Kress building on Dexter Avenue.

"Rising tides lift all ships. The more that comes downtown the more people want to be down here. We can see a thriving area,” said Preston.

Taking a stroll downtown you will see restaurants, hotels, and other businesses recently under construction.

"We have seen more growth than we have seen in a long time,” said President of Downtown Business Association Clay McInnis.

McInnis believes there is a reason people are planting their roots in downtown.

"It is an environment that encourages relationships where people work and play together all day,” said McInnis.

DBA has benefited from the changing landscape. Five years ago they only had six members and now they have more than 150.

"We are continuing our momentum and growth patterns accordingly,” said McInnis.

Meg Lewis with the Montgomery Area Chamber of commerce says what people are experiencing downtown is a testament to the hard work and planning of the city.

"We work together to create a great quality of life and make a great market for businesses to come in and find customers,” Lewis said.

"All indications are that 2018 will be another great year for new business announcements in Montgomery," said Lewis.

Common Bond Brewery, the city's only production brewery will open its doors Saturday.

The brewery will be located at 424 Bibb Street in Suite 150 downtown (the former home of Lowe's Auto Parts). The building has been renovated and can be accessed off of Exit 172 on Interstate 65.

According to the company, doors will open Saturday from noon to 10 p.m., and will offer its four flagship beers: a rye amber, a blonde ale, an IPA and a pale ale. The beers will be available on tap or carry out in 32 oz. cans or 64 oz. glass growlers.

