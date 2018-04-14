Junior League of Montgomery kicks off volunteer week with Day of Service

To kick off National Volunteer Week, the Junior League of Montgomery held a community service day.

The Junior League is an organization for women committed to promoting volunteering and improving the community.

On Saturday, nearly 150 of their members spent the day volunteering at various locations across the River Region, including: the Family Sunshine Center, Brantwood Children's Home, the Montgomery Area Non-Traditional Equestrians, Peter Crump Elementary and the Montgomery Area Council on Aging.

"The projects that we're doing today will not just help the non-profits, but will in turn help so many people after that and hopefully have a ripple effect, said Montgomery Junior League president Felicia Long. "Just again, these agencies are doing such great work in our community and we just want to do a small part to help them."

Their various volunteer activities included cleaning, painting and preparing meals for the community.

“We are painting the Family Sunshine Center's large conference room where they have a lot of meetings, and then at MANE we’re doing a lot of refurbishing out there. At MACOA we’ve got a lot of meals that we’re preparing, about 150 meals that we’re preparing today for the seniors in our community and then at Peter Crump Elementary we’ve got a lot of work going on out there as well,” Long said.

Emily Short was ecstatic about volunteering at MANE on Saturday.

“I was one of the first people to sign up. I was really excited," said Short.

She was excited because her once pet horse, Molly, now resides at MANE.

“We were looking for a good home and a good place. She’s got lots of years left and lots of energy. So, we wanted her to go to a good place that would put her to work, and use her and we felt like this was the best place for her to do that," Short said.

At MANE, Molly helps those with disabilities.

“She helps teach lessons to at risk youth and adults who are in wheelchairs or who have had accidents and she’s just really calm, collected and kind. She’s able to carry them around without causing them any trouble,” Short said.

She visits Molly as often as she can, and took Saturday's Day of Service as an opportunity to do just that.

For more information on the Junior League or how to join, visit their website.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.