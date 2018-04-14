Shorter man uses backyard stream to build bottled water company - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Shorter man uses backyard stream to build bottled water company

A local entrepreneur from Shorter is on a mission to change the way that we see water. (Source: WSFA 12 News) A local entrepreneur from Shorter is on a mission to change the way that we see water. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
SHORTER, AL (WSFA) -

A local entrepreneur from Shorter is on a mission to change the way that we see water. Using the stream that has been in his family since the 1950s, Moses Weaver discovered a way to bottle the purest water he has ever tasted.

Energy H20 is drawn from an artesian spring that is estimated to be around 1,000 years old. The bottle is BPA free, environmentally friendly, and biodegradable. These are all factors that Weaver says makes his water unique.

When testing the water, he found that it contains essential minerals that are normally artificially placed in bottled water. Weaver put the water to the test by competing in the Auburn Regional Alabama Launchpad competition, where Energy H20 won the top $50,000 prize.

The mineral water is not only completely natural, it also has benefited the health of its customers.

“We actually have minerals such as calcium, magnesium, selenium, zinc- just a few of the minerals that is has naturally. Not only that, it has a natural pH of 8.1 and on a pH scale, that is that alkalinity base that is so desired by health-conscious people, because this is known as a negative solution and we have learned that no disease such as cancer, obesity, diabetes can live in such a solution,” said Owner of Energy H2O Moses Weaver.

Energy H20 is currently sold in select stores in Alabama and Georgia. You can also purchase it on the company's website or Amazon

