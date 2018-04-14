Shorter man uses backyard stream to build bottled water company

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said Saturday strikes would increase Syria's resolve to "fight and crush terrorism in every inch" of the country.More >>
Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the third-row seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Kyle Plush was retrieving his tennis gear when the seat of his 2004 Honda Odyssey flipped, pinning him upside down.More >>
Police have arrested a suspect after a person was attacked on a CATS bus on April 7. The assault occurred shortly after midnight in the 400 block of N. Tryon Street. Police say the victim received serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of being repeatedly kicked and hit in the head.More >>
In a rare off-the-cuff interview with reporters in Frankfort on Friday evening, Gov. Matt Bevin (R-Kentucky) said teachers who called in sick to protest put children's lives in danger.More >>
Israel says in response to the American-led strike in Syria that the Middle Eastern country's "murderous actions" put itself in danger.More >>
Abroad during a major military strike, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence plans to address Latin American leaders Saturday on President Donald Trump's decision to launch air strikes in Syria in response to a suspected...More >>
Milos Forman, Oscar-winning director of "Cuckoo's Nest," "Amadeus," dies at 86.More >>
Bill Cosby's chief accuser is set to take the witness stand at his sexual assault retrial.More >>
Alaska officials say a man was injured north of Anchorage after a moose that he had just kicked stomped his foot in return.More >>
