Traffic build up on I-65 N near Greenville due to overturned 18-wheeler

The Greenville Police Department is working to clear an 18-wheeler wreck on Interstate 65 northbound.

According to a tweet from Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn, the 18-wheeler is overturned near mile marker 131. Lovvorn also said traffic was "congested" and advised drivers to take an alternate route. Traffic maps are still showing traffic congestion in the area.

One lane is closed at this time.

Those seeking an alternate route can take U.S. Highway 31.

