Apparent lightning strike sets Autaugaville business on fire - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

AUTAUGAVILLE, AL (WSFA) -

Volunteer firefighters are on the scene of a blaze at a business in Autaugaville caused by an apparent lightning strike.

Details are limited, but sources say the business is the T Mart grocery store on Alabama Highway 14.

The blaze started sometime in the 7 o'clock hour and continues to burn. At this time, it's said to be fully involved with fire.

There's no information on any possible injuries at this time. Requests for additional information from the sheriff's office have not been made available.

While the fire is said to have started from a bolt of lightning, an investigation will have to be conducted to determine the exact cause.

