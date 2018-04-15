Sumlin's first spring has a defensive ending

The UA Defense was impressive Saturday in the Wildcats' Spring Football Game at Arizona Stadium as they out-pointed the Offense 55-46.

The defense forced five turnovers, three of which came on two interceptions by sophomore safety Jarrius Wallace and an interception by junior safety Chacho Ulloa that was tipped by junior defensive lineman Justin Belknap.

The offense opened slow but found it’s groove in the second half.

Starting quarterback Khalil Tate tossed a touchdown pass the Sean Poindexter but otherwise struggled throwing the football.

The growing pains of a new coaching regime was evident in that respect.

The offense did show some spark with running back Brandon Leon who had a pair of 30-plus yard runs.

Jace Whitaker had a strip fumble on sophomore running back Nathan Tilford.

Missing on defense was sophomore safety Scottie Young Jr. who head coach Kevin Sumlin said after the game is suspended for undisclosed reasons.

