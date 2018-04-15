Cyclists raise funds, awareness for home repairs and housing needs

The Ninth Annual Cycle of Service benefits Alabama Rural Ministry (ARM), a home-repair and housing ministry based in Opelika.

On Friday, ten cyclists will be crossing Alabama to raise awareness about the housing needs while raising money for home repairs in Lee, Macon and Sumter counties.

“There are a lot of people across the state of Alabama who just need some help. They have to make tough decisions between food, or medicine, or healthcare, or fixing their homes. Those tough choices tend to add up and sometimes their homes are neglected and they just need a little bit of help, and we offer the opportunity to help them and fix their homes,” says cyclist John Stevenson.

Most of the households ARM serves are led by the elderly, disabled or single parents who live on limited or fixed incomes. This year’s goal is to raise $25,000, which will be applied to the cost of purchasing the construction materials the organization uses in repairing the homes.

More information on what you can do to help the cyclists reach their goal and other ways that you can get involved can be found here.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.