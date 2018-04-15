2 Montgomery men killed in Saturday night shooting

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating after the shooting deaths of two men Saturday night.

According to MPD, officers and Fire Medics responded to the 2800 block of Fairwest Street at around 11:15 p.m. in reference to a possible shooting. When they arrived, they found two men, one 23 years old and the other 30 years old, with gunshot wounds.

The victims, who have not been identified at this time, were taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced deceased.

MPD has opened a death investigation. No arrests have been made.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.