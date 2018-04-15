Amanda: Cold Night Ahead, Then Turning Sunny...

Showers and storms are long gone, but left behind today was a good bit of cloud cover and a hefty breeze. Temperatures really struggled because of that; many cities and towns only made it into the 50s/low 60s this afternoon. We see some signs of improvement over the next few days, but it comes at the cost of a few chilly nights...

Tonight: Clouds stick around for a little while longer, then we gradually clear thanks to a consistently wind from the north/west that is trying to bring drier air into the state. Overnight lows will drop back into the upper 30s and low 40s, so brace yourself for a cold drive into work tomorrow morning.

Monday: High pressure will build into the region by the start of our new workweek, and it sticks around for awhile. Temperatures will still be below average as we head into Monday afternoon; we'll see many spots only get into the 60s, but it's warmer tomorrow than it was today. It's also just as breezy, so hold on to your hats!

Rest of the Workweek: Once the sunshine returns, it's not going away anytime soon! Besides a few fair weather clouds, the sun dominates the forecast and starts to warm us up again. By Tuesday, highs are more seasonable in the 70s, and low 80s could return as early as Wednesday. By late Wednesday afternoon a weak cold front will begin to enter the area... a low amount of southern moisture should filter back into Alabama before it arrives, so there could be just enough in our atmosphere to allow for some isolated to scattered showers along and ahead of the front. The overall the coverage won't be overwhelming though, it wet weather (mostly) is confined to the evening hours.

Another area of high pressure then builds back into the area for Thursday and it stays put through the first half of the weekend. After that, our next weather system should arrive sometime Saturday night into Sunday. We will fine tune the details as the forecast progresses, but there will likely still be a few more days of uncertainty until they begin to hopefully have a better agreement or at least run to run consistency.

