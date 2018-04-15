MPD: Sunday shooting ruled accidental, self-inflicted

The Montgomery Police Department says a man was injured in a Sunday evening shooting and it appears it was accidental.

According to MPD, officers and Fire Medics responded to the 3100 block of Milan Drive in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they found the victim and he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The victim's injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Further investigation shows the shooting was accidentally self-inflicted, according to Capt. Regina Duckett.

