Amanda: Another chilly night, then we start to warm up!

Temperatures were down right CHILLY this morning! It's normal for us to see overnight lows in the 50s for this time of year, but 30s in April?! That doesn't happen often - but it might happen again tonight.

Tonight: After a cool/sunny afternoon, we are quiet and clear as we head into our evening. Temperatures will again be on either side of 40°. Not a fan of the cold? Don't worry, we're warming up by our Tuesday afternoon...

Tuesday: We're sunny throughout the entire workweek as temperatures gradually rebound. Many cities and towns warm up into the more seasonable upper 70s by the end of the day.

Rest of the Week: Sunshine continues and highs peak in the lower 80s Wednesday. By late Wednesday into early Thursday, we will see the passage of a weak, moisture starved cold front; it won't bring us much rain, but it will bring a cooler airmass into the region for Thursday and Friday along with dry conditions. We will trend highs downward again toward the end of the week.

Weekend Preview: Our Saturday looks dry and comfortable with highs on either 80°. A upper low in the southwestern part of the country, and it's expected to move eastward through the weekend; that means rain chances should increase for us here in the southeast by Sunday. As of right now this system appears too suppressed for any type of severe weather threat.

