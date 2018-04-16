Eric: Cold Monday morning but sunshine awaits

January in April. That's about the best way to describe our morning. Temperatures plummeted into the 30s all the way to the Alabama/Florida border, something that's not all that common this late into Spring. A cold air mass will dominate our forecast today with highs ranging only from the upper 50s to lower 60s, a good 15 degrees below normal. At least we have the sunshine. Skies will be crystal clear all day long with a stiff NW breeze into the afternoon.

Our entire workweek looks quiet with no major storm systems on the horizon. Warmer air is back by tomorrow and more seasonable temperatures will carry us all the way through Friday. Our next system appears to target the Sunday-Monday time frame.

