ATF investigating fire started in Alabama post office's mail chu - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

ATF investigating fire started in Alabama post office's mail chute

The Prattville Post Office is closed after a fire early Monday morning.  (Source: WSFA 12 News) The Prattville Post Office is closed after a fire early Monday morning.  (Source: WSFA 12 News)
Mail will be delivered Monday (Source: WSFA 12 News) Mail will be delivered Monday (Source: WSFA 12 News)
A mobile mail unit has been established for customers to mail items (Source: WSFA 12 News) A mobile mail unit has been established for customers to mail items (Source: WSFA 12 News)
The front lobby and P.O. Box area of the Prattville Post Office remains closed (Source: WSFA 12 News) The front lobby and P.O. Box area of the Prattville Post Office remains closed (Source: WSFA 12 News)
PRATTVILLE, AL (WSFA) -

The Alabama Department of Insurance says the State Fire Marshal's Office, along with Prattville officers and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), are investigating after a fire started at a postal facility early Monday morning.

The front lobby and postal box area of the Prattville Post Office remain closed after the blaze, which U.S. Postal officials said appears to have started in the lobby mail chute.

USPS officials say firefighters responded to the postal branch around 1:45 a.m and extinguished the blaze. In all, 24 postal boxes were impacted but it is unclear how much mail volume was affected.

There's no word on what may have caused the fire or how long the office will be out of commission.

USPS officials say if customers deposited mail, including tax returns, inside the collection container next to the Automated Postal Center (APC) or the collection boxes in front of the post office, they were not damaged. However, if the mail was deposited in the inside chute after 2 p.m. Saturday it was destroyed in the fire.

The box area and the front lobby remain closed and are sectioned off with a tarp. The area is inaccessible to employees and customers until repairs can be made. The rear of the building was not damaged with the exception of smoke and soot, USPS officials said.

Mail will be delivered Monday and those customers who wish to mail a package or letter can do so at the mobile retail unit, currently set up in the parking lot. Customers may also purchase stamps and other items from this unit.

Employees were able to sort packages inside the building and letter carriers sorted letters and flats outside on the property.

Copyright 2018 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • White House weighing more Russia sanctions

    White House weighing more Russia sanctions

    Monday, April 16 2018 12:48 AM EDT2018-04-16 04:48:50 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 2:41 PM EDT2018-04-16 18:41:55 GMT
    (AP Photo/Karel Navarro). U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a bilateral meeting with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, Saturday, April 14, 2018.(AP Photo/Karel Navarro). U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a bilateral meeting with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, Saturday, April 14, 2018.

    U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley made clear the United States won't be pulling troops out of Syria right away, saying U.S. involvement there "is not done."

    More >>

    U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley made clear the United States won't be pulling troops out of Syria right away, saying U.S. involvement there "is not done."

    More >>

  • The Latest: Stormy Daniels arrives at courthouse

    The Latest: Stormy Daniels arrives at courthouse

    Monday, April 16 2018 10:58 AM EDT2018-04-16 14:58:50 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 2:41 PM EDT2018-04-16 18:41:21 GMT
    (AP Photo). This combination photo shows, from left, President Donald Trump, attorney Michael Cohen and adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Cohen has been ordered to appear in federal court in New York, Monday, April 16, 2018, for arguments over last w...(AP Photo). This combination photo shows, from left, President Donald Trump, attorney Michael Cohen and adult film actress Stormy Daniels. Cohen has been ordered to appear in federal court in New York, Monday, April 16, 2018, for arguments over last w...
    Lawyers for President Donald Trump's personal attorney say investigators "took everything" during raids last week on his residence and office.More >>
    Lawyers for President Donald Trump's personal attorney say investigators "took everything" during raids last week on his residence and office.More >>

  • Allegiant Air under fire after '60 Minutes' safety report

    Allegiant Air under fire after '60 Minutes' safety report

    Monday, April 16 2018 7:18 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:18:44 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 2:39 PM EDT2018-04-16 18:39:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Becker, File). File - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Shares of Allegiant Air’s parent company are tumbling in Monday, April 16, 2018, premarket trading follow...(AP Photo/David Becker, File). File - In this May 9, 2013, file photo, two Allegiant Air jets taxi at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas. Shares of Allegiant Air’s parent company are tumbling in Monday, April 16, 2018, premarket trading follow...

    Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.

    More >>

    Allegiant Air is under fire following a "60 Minutes" investigation that is raising significant safety concerns.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly