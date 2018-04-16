Prattville post office closed after fire

Prattville Fire officials are investigating a fire at the post office (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The Prattville Post Office is closed after a fire early Monday morning.

According to city officials, the post office has been closed until further notice.

Officials with the United States Postal Service say a mobile retail unit is being set up in the parking lot of the office to serve customers in the meantime. Customers may purchase stamps and or mail letters and packages from this unit.

No word on what may have caused the fire or how long the office will be out of commission.

City officials say more information about the fire will be released on Monday.

